Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Update

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 78,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

