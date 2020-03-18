BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Insider Mark Brace Buys 600 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider Mark Brace bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $20,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BANF opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 53.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.00.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.