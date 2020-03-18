Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.92. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

