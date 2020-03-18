Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.11% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,152,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

