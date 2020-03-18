Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDNNY. Citigroup raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

BDNNY opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $63.87.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.