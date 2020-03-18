Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,500. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Associated British Foods traded as low as GBX 1,712.50 ($22.53) and last traded at GBX 1,714.50 ($22.55), with a volume of 63051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,834.50 ($24.13).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,960 ($38.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,914.09 ($38.33).

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,427.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,424.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

