Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABF. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,960 ($38.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,914.09 ($38.33).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,739.50 ($22.88) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,044 ($26.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,427.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,424.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

