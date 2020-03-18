AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AssetMark Financial traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 2081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $154,540.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,591,469.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $125,605.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,978 shares in the company, valued at $64,159,131.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,267 shares of company stock worth $2,908,634 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after buying an additional 306,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 304,705 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,388,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

