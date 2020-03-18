Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

ASMB opened at $12.20 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

