Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 195,610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

