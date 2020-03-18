Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.03, but opened at $24.21. Aramark shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 5,948,905 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,400 shares of company stock worth $1,633,418. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Aramark by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

