Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.25. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 125.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

