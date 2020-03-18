Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

NYSE:APTV opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

