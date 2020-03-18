Analyzing Shockwave Medical (SWAV) & Its Peers

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Shockwave Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shockwave Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71 Shockwave Medical Competitors 1143 3634 5999 349 2.50

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 94.57%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 51.57%. Given Shockwave Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -119.06% -42.97% -34.67% Shockwave Medical Competitors -558.75% -108.00% -23.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million -$51.11 million -11.81 Shockwave Medical Competitors $1.43 billion $159.58 million -51.25

Shockwave Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

