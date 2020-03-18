Analyzing EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EQT and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 6 5 0 2.33 Extraction Oil & Gas 4 6 2 0 1.83

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $13.09, suggesting a potential upside of 39.12%. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 998.04%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than EQT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -27.66% 1.97% 1.07% Extraction Oil & Gas -146.03% -3.97% -1.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT and Extraction Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $4.42 billion 0.54 -$1.22 billion $0.83 11.34 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.06 -$1.37 billion ($0.46) -0.83

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EQT has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

