Analyzing Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and TearLab (NASDAQ:TEAR)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -1.35% -8.60% -2.04% TearLab -23.90% N/A -35.14%

This table compares Dynatronics and TearLab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $62.56 million 0.17 -$920,000.00 ($0.21) -5.00 TearLab $22.66 million 0.02 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynatronics and TearLab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynatronics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than TearLab.

Volatility and Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of -1.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TearLab has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatronics beats TearLab on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

