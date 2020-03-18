Analysts Set SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT at $27.00

Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $339.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -0.09. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,254 shares of company stock worth $879,301. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 153.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 181.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.