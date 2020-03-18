Analysts Set Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Price Target at $8.63

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 256,913 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOD opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $209.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

