Analysts Set KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target at $14.75

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.