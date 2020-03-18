Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.