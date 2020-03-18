Analysts Offer Predictions for Precision BioSciences Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 417.65%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $5.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $23.67.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

