Analysts Issue Forecasts for NMI Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%.

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

NMI stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.53. NMI has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

