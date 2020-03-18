Analysts Expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.44). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.44. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

