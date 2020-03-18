Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after acquiring an additional 365,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,923,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,609,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.03.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

