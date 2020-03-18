AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,825,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

