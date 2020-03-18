AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AMETEK traded as low as $64.48 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 52641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AME. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,441.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $198,658,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,195,000 after buying an additional 496,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,266,000 after buying an additional 369,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.