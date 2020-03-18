AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $2,757,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

