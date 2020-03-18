American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti upgraded American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $804.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 286,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 115,469 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

