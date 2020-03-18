American International Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIG. UBS Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

AIG stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $494,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after buying an additional 1,996,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13,994.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 1,314,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.