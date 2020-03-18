American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.571-10.779 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.21 billion.American Express also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

NYSE AXP opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 1 year low of $80.37 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. ValuEngine raised American Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

