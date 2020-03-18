American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $95.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as low as $77.76 and last traded at $81.66, approximately 5,563,617 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,369,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in American Electric Power by 479.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 226,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 187,258 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 789,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 420,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

