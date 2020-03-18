American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

