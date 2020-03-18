Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 236,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after purchasing an additional 42,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,292,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 223.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $160.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $366,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $19,807,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,853 shares of company stock worth $68,903,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

