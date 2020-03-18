Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Director Marianne Kah Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Director Marianne Kah bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $16,660.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 703,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,646,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,207 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,414,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 99,509 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Cfra cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

