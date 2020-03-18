Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CEO Robert S. Wetherbee Buys 2,500 Shares

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CEO Robert S. Wetherbee acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $20,825.00.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

