Alexander’s (ALX) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Alexander’s (NYSE: ALX) is one of 246 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Alexander’s to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.4% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s’ peers have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million $60.08 million 13.59 Alexander’s Competitors $892.17 million $199.17 million 11.18

Alexander’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 26.54% 22.58% 4.69% Alexander’s Competitors 22.37% 1.79% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alexander’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s Competitors 3483 12289 11522 366 2.32

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 41.92%. Given Alexander’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

