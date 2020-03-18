Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Insider Andrew Oxtoby Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) insider Andrew Oxtoby bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 31,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.