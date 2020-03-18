AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AGCO were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 68.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

