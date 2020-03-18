Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236,523 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Aecom were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACM opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Aecom has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

