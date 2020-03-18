ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $2,085,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.