Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The company has a market cap of $62.92 million and a PE ratio of -43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 435.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 584.86.

In related news, insider Bill Russell purchased 20,000 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £69,000 ($90,765.59). Also, insider Steve Brown acquired 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £772,200 ($1,015,785.32).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

