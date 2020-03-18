AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on AACAY. ValuEngine raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

AACAY opened at $4.89 on Friday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.26.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

