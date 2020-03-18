58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after China International Capital downgraded the stock to a hold rating. China International Capital now has a $53.00 price target on the stock. 58.com traded as low as $44.32 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 27892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $87,289,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 58.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in 58.com by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31.

58.com Company Profile (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

