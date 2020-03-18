58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 58.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CICC Research cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, China International Capital cut 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

