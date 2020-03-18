52,472 Shares in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Actuant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $11,080,000.

Get Actuant alerts:

NASDAQ EPAC opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Actuant Corporation has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.