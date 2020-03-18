5,041 Shares in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Beigene by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGNE. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $158.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

