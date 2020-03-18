234,425 Shares in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 234,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

