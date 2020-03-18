16,775 Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,212,000 after buying an additional 35,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,443,000 after acquiring an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,687,000 after acquiring an additional 84,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.25.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

