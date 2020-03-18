13,162 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.40.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

