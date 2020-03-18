10,203 Shares in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after buying an additional 1,328,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,246,000 after buying an additional 673,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after buying an additional 1,544,361 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,512,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,661,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,147,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

